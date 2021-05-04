Investors Research Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

BCH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,628. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.30 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

BCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

