Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 4.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.44. 42,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $105.12.

