Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Opus Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of APD traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $290.54. 8,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,763. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.68.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.