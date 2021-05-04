Investors Research Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BCH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.3844 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

