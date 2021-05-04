Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.300-7.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.71 billion-$20.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.98 billion.

KMB traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $135.45. The company had a trading volume of 41,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.