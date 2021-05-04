Baylin Technologies (BYL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Baylin Technologies to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Shares of BYL traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,595. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59. Baylin Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$59.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.96.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.