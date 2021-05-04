Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.11 million.
Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.06. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 455.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
