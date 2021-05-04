Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.11 million.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.06. 9,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.05. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 455.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.64.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $293,759.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,829.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

