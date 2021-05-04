Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,733. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last three months. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.56.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

