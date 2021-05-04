United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

