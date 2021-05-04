MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Short Interest Update

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 9,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,410. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,642 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,906,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

