$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $314,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at $993,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,309 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,122. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

