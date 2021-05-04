Bytom (BTM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88.39 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 4th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $265.30 million and $88.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.89 or 0.00556194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007013 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000655 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,674,681,562 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,396,632 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

