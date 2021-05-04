Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 27.1% This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and $3,151.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.74 or 0.01255119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004154 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,319.30 or 0.98889091 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 721,931,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.