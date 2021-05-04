USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Get USA Truck alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAK traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $150.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Truck by 4,111.0% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 189,107 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.