Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Astec has been witnessing improvement in order levels and backlog lately, which will aid its performance in the ongoing quarter. The company anticipates to benefit from strong residential construction demand and improvements in non-residential construction. Increased U.S. infrastructure spending will drive its performance. However higher steel prices due to improving demand and continued supply constraints will dent its margins. With low debt levels, Astec seems well poised to tide over the uncertainty triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is making steady progress toward its strategy — Simplify, Focus and Grow — which will continue to drive earnings. Focus on acquisitions, growing its international business and launch of products will aid the company. Savings from its cost-reduction actions will also contribute to earnings.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $77.04. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Astec Industries in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

