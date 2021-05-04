COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Insider Acquires A$213,742.88 in Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) insider Cameron McCullagh purchased 2,055,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$213,742.88 ($152,673.49).

Cameron McCullagh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Cameron McCullagh purchased 3,883,697 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$376,718.61 ($269,084.72).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Cameron McCullagh purchased 1,989,060 shares of COG Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$198,906.00 ($142,075.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.13.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.0012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

COG Financial Services Company Profile

COG Financial Services Limited provides equipment finance broking, finance aggregation, and commercial equipment financing activities for business assets in Australia. It also offers management IT services. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Operations Group Limited and changed its name to COG Financial Services Limited in November 2020.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.