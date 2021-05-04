GoldFund (GFUN) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 27.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $332,285.72 and $555.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007190 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000157 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001194 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

