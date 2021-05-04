Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Cummins alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.