WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,335. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

