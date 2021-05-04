Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,861 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $34,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 895,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,292 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $1,940,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 52.0% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

