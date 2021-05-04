Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

BX stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

