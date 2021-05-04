Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.45.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

