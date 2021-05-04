Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRSP. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 316.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 46.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 122.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $6.84 on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. 61,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.