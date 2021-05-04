Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,464,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,816,490.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,728,566 shares of company stock valued at $837,010,594. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $10.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.32. 307,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,682,428. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

