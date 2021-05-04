Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $167.88. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $111.94 and a 12 month high of $177.77.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

