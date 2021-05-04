KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 465,680 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in KBR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after buying an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KBR by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,590,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,114,000 after buying an additional 821,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $73,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.92.

In related news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $68,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,906. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

