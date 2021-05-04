TD Securities Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $10.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 94,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

