Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers traded as high as $123.14 and last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 2043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.63.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

