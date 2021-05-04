iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 92.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.93.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE:IAG traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,524. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.45. iA Financial has a one year low of C$37.71 and a one year high of C$71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.