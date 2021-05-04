Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Short Interest Update

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 78,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Communications Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in Communications Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127,135 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:JCS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

