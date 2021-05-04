Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.88% from the company’s previous close.

PKIUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038. Parkland has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

