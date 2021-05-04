Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

CINF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

