Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Boosted by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,252 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of ED traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.84. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

