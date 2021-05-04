Zacks: Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.35. Nielsen reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,264. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,270,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 218,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,399 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

