Planning Directions Inc. Buys 617 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 42,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.06. 136,825 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

