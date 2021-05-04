Belmont Capital LLC Invests $487,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.6% of Belmont Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 972.7% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 19,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $26,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $22.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,142. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $231.38 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $610.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

