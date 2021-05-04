Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Raised by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of VOE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.43. 6,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

