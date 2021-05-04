NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,877 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after acquiring an additional 190,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $13.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $476.80. The stock had a trading volume of 69,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,725. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $335.01 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total transaction of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

