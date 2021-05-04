NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $36.38 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $36,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.42. 3,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,818. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $196.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

