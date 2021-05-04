Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

XSD stock traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,501. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $203.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.17.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

