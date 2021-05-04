Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. 12,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,592. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

