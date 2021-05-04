Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,617 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 542,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,005,725. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

