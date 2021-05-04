Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VXRT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 885,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,688,678. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $989.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

