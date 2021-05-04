XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.93. 14,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $142.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

