Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,445,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. Insiders sold 120,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 1,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,831. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $848.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

