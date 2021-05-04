Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRSN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. 14,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,443. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

