Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%. On average, analysts expect Portman Ridge Finance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTMN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Portman Ridge Finance has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

