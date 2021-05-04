$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.82. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

TSN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 23,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

