8,200 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Western Union by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

In other The Western Union news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 138,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

