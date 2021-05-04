Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -196.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Livent has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

